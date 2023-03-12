Vietnam Veterans of America to meet Mar 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bingo Country, 1826 NW 52nd Street, in Lawton.All members, AVVA members and widows of VVA members are invited.For information, call 580-699-5096. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists