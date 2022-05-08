Vietnam Veterans Chapter to meet Saturday May 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at BINGO Country, 1826 NW 52nd.All members, AVVA members and widows of VVA members are welcome.The chapter will receive nominations for all chapter positions. The election will be held on June 18.Call 580-699-5096. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vietnam Veterans Chapter Chapter America Country Meeting Widow Will Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists