VFW to give out Easter baskets Apr 7, 2022

VFW Post 1193, 926 SW 2nd Street, will hold an Easter basket giveaway from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.The first 100 children, ages 12 and under, will receive a free basket with candy, coloring books and crayons. Hot dogs, chips and cookies also will be available.The Easter bunny will be on site so parents can take photos of their children with the Easter bunny.