APACHE — The Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Indian Veterans will hold a Veterans Day Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday in Apache.Lineup will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the old high school, 520 NW Floyd. Area veterans are encouraged to be in the parade or to line the parade route.The parade will include marching bands, military equipment and veteran floats. A powwow will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Apache Fair Building. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.For information, contact Kristopher Killsfirst at 580-699-0896 or kk114A@yahoo.com.