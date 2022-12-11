The anchor from the USS Oklahoma City received its formal salute Sunday more than three months after it arrived at its new home.

Sunday’s chilly, overcast day was reminiscent of the Seattle, Washington, and Puget Sound setting where Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar first saw the USS Oklahoma City, a former U.S. Navy nuclear-powered sub decommissioned in February after more than 30 years of service. The sub’s anchor and chain, now resting along the northeast shore of Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park, is the first section of the decommissioned vessel to be removed, and the story behind getting the pieces from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to Lawton, Oklahoma, is part of the story of Aguilar’s journey to Eagle Scout.

