OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House passed a pair of bills on Monday by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, that would update the state’s protocol on dealing with individuals who have communicable or contagious diseases.
House Bill 3145 clarifies some language pertaining to communicable disease, which is clearly defined in state statute, and it consolidates the law from four sections into two. The measure also clarifies quarantine policies related to people who do not have a permanent residence. An example would be someone staying in a homeless shelter.
“This is simply a restructuring of the statute making it more concise for the average citizen to read and to clarify what seems like conflicting language in different sections of the statute,” West said.
House Bill 3159 repeals outdated language concerning head lice policies but retains protections regarding the broader spectrum of contagious diseases. This bill also consolidates some language taking the bill from four sections of law to seven lines that convey basically the same information.
West said he worked with the state Health Department and nursing associations on both bills and all are in favor of the legislation. The policies on head lice are in compliance with current Centers for Disease Control guidelines as well as those recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Association of Nurses.
West explained that for schools, the bills make clear that existing school policies developed in conjunction with local and state health departments are to be used to send a sick child home if it is determined they have a communicable or contagious disease. This is in accordance with what is already established in state statute under Title 63. He said schools can send children home now if they have a communicable or contagious disease and they will still be able to do so under this change.
The bills pass to the State Senate where they are authored by Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon.