United Way Day of Caring

Holly Meyers, left, and Jennifer Banks, both with IPEX (formerly Silver Line Plastics), give a bicycle rack a fresh coat of paint at Edison Elementary School last year as part of United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers are needed for this year’s event.

 File photo

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking volunteers for its 27th Annual David Hegwood Day of Caring.

Day of Caring will be held April 21 and will start with a community breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street.

