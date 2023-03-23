Holly Meyers, left, and Jennifer Banks, both with IPEX (formerly Silver Line Plastics), give a bicycle rack a fresh coat of paint at Edison Elementary School last year as part of United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers are needed for this year’s event.
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking volunteers for its 27th Annual David Hegwood Day of Caring.
Day of Caring will be held April 21 and will start with a community breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street.
United Way needs about 250 volunteers. If your organization, civic group, or business would like to provide volunteers, visit United Way’s website at www.uwswok.org and complete the document titled 2023 Day of Caring Volunteer Form. Individuals may also volunteer.
Those wishing to donate to help agency partners cover the costs of these projects may contact Tanna Vu at tanna.vu@uwswok.org.
Those interested in attending the breakfast should RSVP no later than April 7 by calling the United Way office at 580-355-0218.
The Day of Caring began in 1994, and has evolved into a massive community-wide effort that brings together volunteers committed to creating positive change in the lives of children, families and seniors. Local volunteers will fan out over Lawton to complete a variety of community service projects in the Lawton-Fort Sill area.
In 2012, the Day of Caring was renamed the David Hegwood Day of Caring in honor of the long-time United Way volunteer, advocate and community leader.