Unclaimed veterans to be interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery Sep 2, 2022

ELGIN — Two unclaimed veterans will be interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery today.Those to be interred are Tech 5 James Carlson, who served in the Army during World War II and Spec. Jason Goulet, who served in the Army during the Persian Gulf War.The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. at Shelter 2. The public is invited.