Ukraine banner inside Mar 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ukrainian people have shown extraordinary unity in the face of an invasion by Russia.We are giving you an opportunity to show that you, too, stand with the citizens of Ukraine.On page 8B of today’s newspaper you will find a full-page Ukraine banner that you can display in your window or some other appropriate place.Please join us in praying for freedom and peace.— The Lawton Constitution Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Banner Ukraine Advertising Unity Invasion Constitution Today Newspaper Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists