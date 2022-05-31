featured Two students awarded scholarships May 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Rhinehart +1 Quickle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 306 has awarded scholarships to two area students for Girls State.The recipients are Emma Rhinehart, Elgin, and Taryn Quickle, Sterling. Each scholarship was for $250.The students will attend the week-long leadership camp at Central State University in Edmond beginning on Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to spend Memorial Day? You voted: Going to the lake Attending a memorial ceremony Cooking out Going swimming Doing yard work Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists