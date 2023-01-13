CYRIL — Authorities confirmed that two people are in custody, one in Arizona, in relation to the case of a still-missing 4-year-old Cyril girl.

The Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ivon Adams was taken into custody Thursday for child neglect and flight from justice warrants issued out of Caddo County. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

