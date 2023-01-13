CYRIL — Authorities confirmed that two people are in custody, one in Arizona, in relation to the case of a still-missing 4-year-old Cyril girl.
The Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ivon Adams was taken into custody Thursday for child neglect and flight from justice warrants issued out of Caddo County. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
Ivon Adams and his wife, Alysia Adams, 31, are behind bars for allegations they neglected Athena Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister that culminated with Athena being missing since at least Tuesday. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Ivon and Alysia Adams were the children's caretakers.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, no charges have been filed in Caddo County District Court, jurisdiction for the allegations.
Athena’s sister approached a postal carrier on Tuesday afternoon across the street from the home where the sisters had been staying at 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril. The postal worker notified Cyril police and law enforcement has been working on the case since then.
Alysia Adams was taken into custody of the Caddo County Detention Center at 4:12 p.m. Thursday for the child neglect allegation, jail records indicate.
Athena and her sister have been in the Adams’ care for an undetermined amount of time. Ivon Adams took the couple’s four children with him to Arizona on Jan. 6, according to investigators.
It is unclear who Athena and her sister were supposed to be staying with before the 4-year-old went missing.
The OSBI said the older girl wasn’t in need of medical attention. She is now in custody of the State of Oklahoma.
Following days of searching the community, Athena remains missing.
Law enforcement served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at the home and conducted a search. On Thursday night, an SUV was seen being taken from the home by law enforcement.
The location of the girls’ biological parents “remains under investigation," according to the OSBI.
Athena has limited verbal capacity. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly hoodie and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.