OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, will receive The Council of State Governments 20 Under 40 Leadership Award.

The Council of State Governments 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recognizes the work of 20 up-and-coming elected and appointed officials from across the country who exemplify strong leadership skills and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the citizens of their states, according to a press release. Council of State Governments serves all three branches of state government and is a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy.

