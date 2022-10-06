OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, will receive The Council of State Governments 20 Under 40 Leadership Award.
The Council of State Governments 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recognizes the work of 20 up-and-coming elected and appointed officials from across the country who exemplify strong leadership skills and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the citizens of their states, according to a press release. Council of State Governments serves all three branches of state government and is a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy.
Pae, who represents west Lawton, was elected to the House in 2018. In 2020, he was named a co-vice chair of the House State and Federal Redistricting Committee following the decennial U.S. census. Prior to his election to the House, he worked in municipal government in Lawton.
“I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of getting people interested in and involved in their government from a young age,” Pae said. “I’ve spent my time in the Legislature endeavoring to make sure our generation’s voice is heard, and I’m honored to receive the 20 Under 40 award from the Council of State Governments,”
Montgomery is the chair of the Senate’s Retirement and Insurance Committee and serves as vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation. He represents central and northwestern Comanche County and was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving in the House since 2014.
“I’m deeply honored to have been named as a recipient of CSG’s 20 under 40 Leadership Award,” Montgomery said. “I’m thrilled to be able to connect with other public officials who share my passion for collaborating on good public policy that can make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens and the future of our states.”
Recipients of the 20 Under 40 Leadership Award are selected from a competitive pool of applicants from across the country and all three branches of state government.