Lawton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a Thursday morning shooting at a convenience store that left two injured.

Police and first responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to EZ GO, 3003 E. Gore, regarding a shooting with multiple injuries inside the store. Two people were found suffering from injuries from the shooting and were taken to a local hospital, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you