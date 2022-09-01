Lawton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a Thursday morning shooting at a convenience store that left two injured.
Police and first responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to EZ GO, 3003 E. Gore, regarding a shooting with multiple injuries inside the store. Two people were found suffering from injuries from the shooting and were taken to a local hospital, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
The injuries and conditions of the two hospitalized have not been released.
One person is believed to have done the shooting. Grubbs released still images from the store surveillance cameras in hopes a tip will lead to the shooter.
“The pictured individual is the current suspect in this shooting,” he said. “The Lawton Police Department needs your help identifying and locating this individual.”
Along with viewing the store security cameras, detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division marked and collected evidence until the afternoon.
Patrol units remained in place to keep a vigilante watch of the yellow crime scene-taped perimeter around the store, which remained closed. With its tinted window, only occasional silhouettes identified movement inside the store.
Vehicles remained parked throughout the normally bustling parking lot of the store. Potential witnesses were taken to the police department for interviews.
If you recognize the suspect from the photo or have information about the shooting, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3240.