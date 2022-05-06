Former Lawton Police Officers Robert Hinkle, left, and Nathan Ronan sign court paperwork before Special District Judge Grant Sheperd Friday morning after being charged with first-degree manslaughter for the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of Quadry Sanders.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against two former Lawton police officers involved in a fatal shooting in December 2021.
Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle were charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to a press release from the City of Lawton.
Police were called to 1806 NW Lincoln on Dec. 5, 2021. The call ended with Quadry Sanders being shot by Hinkle and Ronan. An investigation was conducted by the Lawton Police Department Internal Affairs division and by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police body camera video showed Sanders come outside of the home following what was reported to be an armed standoff with women and children in the home. He is seen stepping out from behind a refrigerator on the porch. He is seen transferring a cap from his right to left hand before stepping back behind the refrigerator.
Hinkle commanded he raise his hands and Sanders was shot with the first volley of rounds. While on the ground he is seen raising his right hand again before being struck by another round of shots from Hinkle and Ronan, according to the video.
Sanders, 29, died from 12 bullet wounds to his upper and lower body, according to the State Medical Examiner's autopsy report.
Ronan and Hinkle were terminated from their positions with the Lawton Police Department on Jan. 7.
Ronan also was identified as the shooting officer in the Jan. 17, 2021, death of Zonterious Johnson, 24. He was cleared in that case following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Both, Ronan and Hinkle are free on $25,000 bonds. They are to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for their preliminary hearing conferences.