Doug Beach

Award-winning composer, arranger and trumpeter Doug Beach will headline the 2023 Cameron University Jazz Festival on Tuesday in the University Theatre.

 Courtesy photo

Award-winning composer, arranger and trumpeter Doug Beach will headline the 2023 Cameron University Jazz Festival, slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University Theatre.

Beach will join the CU Jazz Ensemble and the Lawton Jazz Orchestra for an evening of original compositions as well as jazz standards. The Aggie Jazz Academy, an ensemble composed of students from Cache High School, Lawton High School and Eisenhower High School.

Recommended for you