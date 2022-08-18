MOORE — Fourth Dist. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. announced the hire of Jace Zacharias as field representative for the southwest portion of the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma. He will be based in the Lawton office.
Prior to joining Cole’s office, Zacharias served as field representative for Sen. James Inhofe in the southwestern part of Oklahoma covering Beckham, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, McClain, Stephens, Tillman and Washita counties. He grew up in Altus and earned degrees at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and with a Master of Business Administration in 2022.
“As a native Oklahoman and current resident of Frederick along with his wife and twin sons, Jace’s roots already run deep, giving him a strong rapport with the community and exceptional knowledge of their priorities,” said Cole. “I am delighted to have him join my team and know he will do an excellent job helping serve my constituents.”
Scott Chance, who joined the office in 2019 and previously covered the southwest area with distinction, has officially relocated to the Norman office and will cover the northern territory as Field Representative.
“Scott has been a phenomenal field representative in the southwestern area of the Fourth District and has worked tirelessly to build strong relationships within the communities,” said Cole. “While I know constituents in this area will miss seeing him regularly, he is already excelling in his new position serving the northern part of the district, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity.”