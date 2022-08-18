MOORE — Fourth Dist. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. announced the hire of Jace Zacharias as field representative for the southwest portion of the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma. He will be based in the Lawton office.

Prior to joining Cole’s office, Zacharias served as field representative for Sen. James Inhofe in the southwestern part of Oklahoma covering Beckham, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, McClain, Stephens, Tillman and Washita counties. He grew up in Altus and earned degrees at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and with a Master of Business Administration in 2022.

