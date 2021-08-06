Today, on Lawton’s 120th birthday, we bring you a special edition of The Lawton Constitution.
On the back page of this section, you will find a reprint of the first edition of The Lawton Constitution published by John Shepler. Shepler, who published The Milan Standard in Milan, Missouri, bought The Constitution on Dec. 31, 1910. He published the first edition of The Lawton Constitution and Democrat on Jan. 5, 1911. The word Democrat was later dropped from the name and the paper became The Lawton Constitution, a name it has retained for 110 years.
As a nod to Lawton’s birthday, we have put together a list of events and places you might (or might not) remember. We hope you enjoy the stroll down memory lane.
We also hope you will join us from 1-4 p.m. Saturday for a tour of the newspaper. We will have several old photos on display, as well as a copy of The Milan Standard, published in 1890. We will explain who John Shepler was and how his descendants published The Constitution for more than 100 years.
We would love to share our history with you as well as everything that has to happen to publish your daily newspaper. See you Saturday.