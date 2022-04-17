STILLWATER — The annual Tipton Wheat Field Day for southwestern Oklahoma later this month will educate regional wheat producers on the research and developments invested in improving crop production.
“This event presents producers in Southwest Oklahoma with regional research that is ongoing on wheat production systems,” said Gary Strickland, Oklahoma State University ag educator in Jackson County and the Southwest Research and Extension Center (SWREC) regional agronomist. “We are going to look at wheat varieties currently available and things that are applicable to our area. The overall emphasis of this is to look at the production and research of wheat in the southwest Oklahoma region to show producers what works and what doesn’t.”
The Tipton Wheat Field Day will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26 at Tipton Valley Research Center, 7753 Oklahoma 5 (4 miles south of Tipton on west side of Oklahoma 5), which is part of the SWREC Station Complex in Southwest Oklahoma. The following research topics will be covered:
• OSU wheat variety demonstration
• Wheat hay forage yield and quality study
• Variety testing under limited nitrogen
• CoAXium wheat herbicide study
• Rescuegrass and wild oat herbicide trial
• Wheat breeding block
• Wheat foundation seed block
“The reason these Oklahoma field days are held regionally is because there are such vast differences across Oklahoma in how crops grow and the resources available to grow,” said Josh Massey, Field and Research Service Unit special programs manager. “Farming is very regionally specific in Oklahoma, so it is necessary for producers to adapt with what is working and what is not working for crops in their region.”
For example, rescuegrass and wild oats have been and continue to be grassy weed problems in wheat production fields in Southwest Oklahoma, so research work at the Tipton station has been designed to address controlling these two weed species in wheat production systems, said Strickland, adding that the event will also introduce a new study at SWREC-Tipton on wheat hay forage yield and quality.
And what makes this regional research even more valuable to producers, said SWREC station complex superintendent Mike Schulz, is the fact that it stems from ongoing multi-year studies that have been gathering data over a number of years.
Early registration is not required, but participants are encouraged to register by noon on Friday. To register, contact Aaron Henson at 580-335-2515, aaron.henson@okstate.edu or Gary Strickland at gary.strickland@okstate.edu, 580-477-7962.
Onsite registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the tour beginning at 9:15 a.m. The field tour will conclude with lunch and a presentation on Farm Bill policies and the Farm Bill outlook with Amy Hagerman, OSU Extension ag and food policy specialist. One Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry continuing education unit will be provided for this field tour in category 1A for private applicators.
OSU Agriculture Field Days are educational events presented by OSU Ag Research and Extension to share research-based information and resources with Oklahomans. Field days showcase current agricultural research and relevant best practices through presentations, tours, hands-on workshops and discussion at little or no cost.