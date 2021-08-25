Tickets are on sale for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma “Wanderlust” Blue Tie Gala.
The gala is set for Sept. 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd, and will include dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions.
The dinner menu consists of Parisian, Bahamian, Maldivian and Tahitian cuisine. An eight-piece band will provide entertainment.
Capacity will be limited and tables will be socially distanced.
Tickets may be purchased for $75 at the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma office, 1116 SW A, or online at uwswok.org. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available through Aug. 30; those interested should call 580-355-0218.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit United Way, which provides funding and support to partner agencies within the community. Learn more at uwswok.org.