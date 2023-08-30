Tickets are available for the first presentation of Cameron University’s 12th Academic Festival, “Care and Health: A Generational Approach” with a presentation by parenting expert Michele Borba.

The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the University Theatre. Tickets are required for admission and can be reserved online at https://www.cameron.edu/festival.

