Tickets are available for the first presentation of Cameron University’s 12th Academic Festival, “Care and Health: A Generational Approach” with a presentation by parenting expert Michele Borba.
The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the University Theatre. Tickets are required for admission and can be reserved online at https://www.cameron.edu/festival.
“In the post-pandemic world we now live in, our youth are facing more issues more than ever,” CU President John McArthur said. “Dr. Borba will address the challenges faced by children and adolescents and present practical, real-life solutions that can foster self-esteem, character and determination.”
An internationally recognized educational psychologist and expert in bullying, social-emotional learning and character development, Borba will address child and adolescent mental health. She is recognized for her solution-based strategies to strengthen children’s character, resilience, and reduce peer cruelty.
Borba is a former classroom and special education teacher with a wide range of teaching experience, including work in a private practice with children with learning and emotional disabilities.
“Care and Health: A Generational Approach” will continues throughout the 2023-24 academic year. Through a series of presentations by nationally recognized speakers, Cameron will consider three distinct aspects of the festival theme: child and adolescent mental health, adult mental health and mental health support for caregivers and the individuals they support.
The McCasland Foundation of Duncan is the primary sponsor for CU’s academic festival series. Additional funding is provided by the Cameron University Foundation and through the CU Lectures and Concerts Series.
For more information, contact the Cameron University Office of Public Affairs at 580-581-2211 or via e-mail at publicaffairs@cameron.edu.