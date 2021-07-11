A Lawton resident is among 31 Post University business students who have been named 2021 Baldrige Scholars.
Cory Tichenor is working on a bachelor of science degree in finance.
Scholars represent the top 5 percent of undergraduate and graduate students at the university’s Malcolm Baldrige School of Business. This year’s Baldrige Scholars represent eight undergraduate programs and three graduate programs, including finance, sports management, business administration, human resources management, marketing, project management and accounting.