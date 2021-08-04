A five-way race developed for the Lawton City Council Ward 2 race Tuesday, on the second day of filings.
Residents have until 5 p.m. today to file for mayor and council representatives for Wards 1 and 2. Declarations of candidacy should be filed in the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C.
Three new candidates added their names to the race in Ward 2, where incumbent Councilman Keith Jackson will not seek re-election because of term limits. Filing Tuesday were Richard Strickland, 1512 NW Smith; Justin Hackney, 909 NW Hilltop Drive; and Shelli Fox, 1716 NW Williams. The three join two candidates who filed Monday: Mark Malone, 1304 NE Quail Creek Road, and Kelly Harris, 1917 NW Cherry.
In Ward 1, incumbent Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, 3602 NW Julie Street, filed for her second term.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Stan Booker, 3717 NE East Lake Drive, also is seeking his second term. Sherene Williams, 6314 SW Red Oak Road, also filed for the seat Monday.
There is no fee to file declarations of candidacy at the Comanche County Election Board, but city charter does specify candidates must be registered voters at an address within the city if running for mayor or within a ward if running for that ward seat for at least six months prior to filing for office. In addition, criminal activities will disqualify residents from office for a period of 15 years following completion of a sentence, including: anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or any felony under the laws of Oklahoma or the United States; who has entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to such misdemeanor involving embezzlement or felony; or who has been convicted of a crime in another state which would have fallen into those two categories, or entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere.
Maps of the wards are available on the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.
Information about filing is available at the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.