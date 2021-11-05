“Annie,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets start at $10. 355-1600 or www.LCTOK.com.
Plains Indian Moccasin Making Workshop by Eleanor McDaniel, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. $75 to register, covers supplies. 483-6864 to register.
Hippie Holidays Artisan Craft Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Free admission.
Harvest Bazaar and Garage Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1010 NW 82nd. Free admission.
Lawton High School Book Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, in the School Library, NW Ferris and Fort Sill Blvd. Free admission.
Fall Festival, by Central Baptist Church, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, at the church, 901 SW B. Games, concessions, bible characters and stories. Free admission.
Lawton High School Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, school back parking lot along Northwest Ferris Avenue. Free. Halloween safe house truck or treat, games, candy.
28th annual Devil Dog Run, by Marine Corps League Boomer 1288 Detachment, Saturday, Elgin Youth Sports Complex. Registration 6-7:45 a.m.; 10K begins at 8:15 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.; 1 mile run/walk at 8:45 a.m.
Cotton Fest and Chili Cookoff, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Tillman County Courthouse Square in downtown Frederick. Tillman County Historical Society Pancake Day, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; chili cookoff, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageants, 1 p.m.; 6th annual Big Pasture Classic Ranch Rodeo, begins at 2:30 p.m. at Frederick Rodeo Arena, South 8th Street. Vendors and entertainment 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Frederick Chamber of Commerce: 335-2126.
Wetland Tour, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Hackberry Flat. melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov. Getting there from Frederick: 1 mile south on U.S. 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 6 miles south on N2240 to Crawford Road to the center.