Magic Lantern Film Series: “The Outsiders,” 7:30 p.m. today in Room 114 of Cameron University’s Communications Building, located on the south side of University Theatre on Southwest 27th Street. Free admission, although donations accepted. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola: The rivalry between two gangs, the Greasers and the Socs, heats up when one gang member kills a member of the other. Adapted from S. E. Hinton’s novel.
Wine-n On the Chisholm Trail, 6-10 p.m. today (tickets required for dinner), and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10th Street and Main, downtown Duncan. Two-day festival featuring local wineries, food and vendors, and live music. Vendors, contests, music, games. Admission $10 for both days. 252-8696. Main Street Duncan.
Jam-a-Palooza, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Jam making class, scavenger hunt, vendors. Free admission.
Comanche County Fair, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Exhibit building open 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pie contest at 10 a.m.; sassy salsa contest, 11 a.m. Free admission.
Cops N Kids Picnic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd and Northwest Ferris. Food and activities. Free. 351-7081.
Valley View Volunteer Fire Department annual chili dinner fundraiser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the station at 6362 NE Cache Road. 351-7597.
Opening reception for Pioneers of the New Frontier, featuring Greg Erway and Rick Sinnet, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. On display Sept. 12-Oct. 27. Hours noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
Saturday Night Lights in Lawton, 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th and Cache Road. By C3 Car Club of Lawton. Free admission.