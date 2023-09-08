Comanche County Fair, beginning 9 a.m. today, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Exhibit building open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Bucket calf project show, 5 p.m. Cattle show, 5:30 p.m. Free admission.

The ARTrageous Experience, fusion of art and entertainment, 7 p.m. today, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. General admission tickets are $25 and two for one when bought in pairs. at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8847933/the-artrageous-experience-lawton-mcmahon-memorial-auditorium.

