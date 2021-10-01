This Weekend (weather may force delays or cancellations):
“Blithe Spirit,” 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theater, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $13 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff, and non-CU students, free for CU students. 581-2478.
Young Kings and Queens Chess Weekend, 6-9 p.m. today, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, New Life Fellowship Church, 3310 S 11th. Register at bit.ly/chessweekendlawton. 704-6374. Facebook: The Great 580.
Trail of Fear Scream Park, today and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31, 11101 E. Lee. Events include Hackensaw Haunted Hayride, Cruse of the Black Swan escape room, Camp Twisty, Coppergroves Crypt. Box office open 6-10 p.m.; haunted attractions open at 7 p.m.; escape rooms at 6:30 p.m. Tickets through website: trailoffear.com
Magic Lantern Series: “Clerks,” 7:30 p.m. today in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission. cameron.edu/magiclantern.
Let’s Get Lawton Moving 5K Harvest Hustle, today through Sunday, Elmer Thomas Park. Event can be completed at any location, but volunteers will be in the park with water stops and activity stations from 2-6 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Sunday. By Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma.
Oktoberfest, 5-11 p.m. today, Patriot Club, Fort Sill. Free admission. Food, beverages, free kid’s zone. Official keg tapping ceremony at 6 p.m.
Lawton Community Theatre Halloween Costume Sale, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. 355-1600.
Kids Arts and Crafts Workshop: Creepy bugs out of spray foam, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Free. Facebook: Lawton Fort Sill Art Council.
Walters Car Cruz 2021, Saturday, downtown Walters. Registration for cars begins at 8 a.m.; judging at 11 a.m. Games, burnout, vendors, music with DJ and live bands, noon to midnight, midnight cruising on Main Street 6 p.m. to midnight. (866) 822-2539 or www.walterschamber.com
Monarch Watch at Hackberry Flat Center, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Oct 9; 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 6, 9, 10. Free, but reservations required by contacting melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov. Getting there from Frederick: south 1 mile on U.S. 183, east on County Road E183 (Airport Road) for 3 miles, then follow blacktop road as it curves to the right (County Road N2240) for six miles. Look for sign to Hackberry Flat Center.