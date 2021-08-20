Aladdin Jr., by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $15 by calling 355-1600 or www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
Elgin Rodeo, by Elgin Rodeo Association, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, 10690 NE Keeney Road, Elgin. Tickets: adults, $8 in advance or $10 at gate; children ages 5-14, $4 in advance or $5 at gate; under age 5 free. Advance tickets at Hardzog’s, 9201 Oklahoma 17, Elgin. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Bats of Oklahoma Traveling Exhibit, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Hackberry Flat, southeast of Frederick. Also: Wetland By Night Tour, 7-10 p.m.; Blue Moon Walking Tour, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Free. Reservations at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov. Getting there from Frederick: 1 mile south on U.S. 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 6 miles south on N2240, east on Crawford Rd (E1890) to center.
1940s Film Fest, featuring “Tora! Tora! Tora!”, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Ramona Theatre, 114 S. 9th, Frederick. Movie, which begins at 7 p.m., is $5; reservations required for dinner, which is $15, by calling (580) 305-5689. Historian will speak about World War II and the film. Members of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team will be available to meet people.
