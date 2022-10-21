Zombies stagger to their assigned posts before the start of the 5K Zombie fun run in 2019 at LETRA. The run course featured scare zones as well as zombie-free zones. This year’s Zombie 5K run will be held at 6 p.m. at the Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road on Fort Sill.
Oktober Evening, A Night of German Music and Food, 6-9 p.m. today, Mutti’s German Restaurant, 1410 S. Sheridan. Fundraiser for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
Mortuary of Madness, by MacArthur High Speech and Drama students, 6-8:30 p.m. today, 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 28, 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31, at the school, 4400 E. Gore. Tickets $5 for students, $6 adults; all access, $15 for students, $20 for adults. 355-5230.
“Evil Dead, the Musical,” by Lawton Interactive Theatre, 8 p.m. today, Oct. 27-28, Trail of Fear Park, 11101 E. Oklahoma 7. Other activities today and Saturday, Oct. 27-31. Tickets at https://www.trailoffear.com
Basement of Terror, 7-11 p.m. today and Saturday, Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. Sponsored by Trail of Fear; by Fort Sill MWR.
The Haunted Museum, by The Haunted Yard and Comanche Masonic Lodge 41, 7 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, 114 North 2nd, Comanche Oklahoma. Admission $20 per person.
Ramp It Up Skatejam, beginning noon Saturday, Lawton Skate Park at McMahon Park, 1782 SW 38th. Competition for ages 5-8, 9-13, 14-17, over age 18. On site registration 9-11 a.m.
Fall Fair at the Square, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road. Live music 2-4 p.m.; trunk or treat; crafters, food vendors, games, train rides, games. Free admission. Coffee and Cars Saturday Night Lights, 6-9 p.m. By C3CarClub.
Mattie’s Porch Party, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, at the home, 1008 SW 5th. Grounds to be decorated for fall. $1 per person gate fee; take pictures. Meal of hot dog with chili, chips, baked cookie and drink for $5. 678-3156 or Facebook: Lawton Heritage Association.
Jazz in the Park, 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Drunken Goose Stage on Cobblestone Row in downtown Medicine Park. Performers include Brothers Dupree, James Slaw Band, Seasons of Swing Jazz Quintet, Elm Street Jazz Section, All Star Jam. Free admission.
Zombie 5K, 6 p.m. Saturday, Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. By Fort Sill MWR.
Halloween photo contest sponsored by The Lawton Constitution and Lawton Chevrolet Classic. See ad in today’s paper to submit your Halloween photos.
Never Would Have Made It gospel celebration, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $32-$45; online at ticketstorm.com or in person at New York Fashions, John & Cook BBQ, Hair Pizazz, McMahon Auditorium.
Books & Brew Local Author Festival, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Sponsored by Lawton Public Library as a chance to meet local authors and buy their books.
Cruis’n Oklahoma, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 205 West H Avenue, Cache. Vendors, car show, burnouts. Free admission.
Director’s Choice Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Auditorium, Western Oklahoma State College, Altus. Free. Information: Larry Duffy, (580) 477-7706.
Walk to End Lupus, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park.
3rd Annual Masonic District Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1504 NH Jones Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Janet Dixon at 580-695-7086 or Anthony Bland at 580-583-7007. All donors will receive a limited edition glow in the dark vein drain T-shirt.