Zombie 5k run

Zombies stagger to their assigned posts before the start of the 5K Zombie fun run in 2019 at LETRA. The run course featured scare zones as well as zombie-free zones. This year’s Zombie 5K run will be held at 6 p.m. at the Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road on Fort Sill.

 File photo

Oktober Evening, A Night of German Music and Food, 6-9 p.m. today, Mutti’s German Restaurant, 1410 S. Sheridan. Fundraiser for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mortuary of Madness, by MacArthur High Speech and Drama students, 6-8:30 p.m. today, 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 28, 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31, at the school, 4400 E. Gore. Tickets $5 for students, $6 adults; all access, $15 for students, $20 for adults. 355-5230.

