Army Birthday Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Pritchard Field, Fort Sill. Concert by 77th Army Band, historic cannon demonstrations. Free. Located at Fort Sill Boulevard and Randolph Road, Fort Sill.
Kids Day at the Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Cameron University football stadium parking lot, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore. Free youth activities, in addition to fresh produce available for sale.
2nd Saturday Bike in the Park, 9 a.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park starting by the Armory off Cache Road. Free. Information on Facebook:Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma.
Armed Forces Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday. Lineup begins at Central Mall, viewing along Southwest C Avenue, Northwest Ferris, South 11th Street. Free.
Pinewood Derby Drag Race, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, at The Big Drive, 6734 Cache Road. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Registration fees for entrants; free admission to the public. To benefit Children United SWOK, TFI Oklahoma, Silent Warrior Foundation, Family Promise of Lawton. Information on Facebook: Events by Our Team (EBOT).
Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle Show, Friday and Saturday, Duncan. Car cruise, 6-10 p.m. Friday, beginning at 12th and Main in downtown Duncan; burnout contest at 7 p.m. Car show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 12th and Main; Beer and Wine Garden open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free concert, noon-3 p.m.; awards ceremony 4 p.m. Free admission; registration fees for entrants.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Chattanooga Civic Center, 305 Oklahoma 36, Chattanooga. Tickets $10 at www.eventbrite.com/e/chattanooga-daddy-daughter-dance-tickets 149735148861.