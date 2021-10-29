Halloween Spooktacular, by City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 5-8 p.m. today, Owens Center, 1405 S. 11th. Games, candy and food vendors. Free. 581-3400.

“The Last Five Years,” by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today through Sunday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $20 and purchased at lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or 355-1660.

Percussion Band performance, 7:30 p.m. today, Cameron University Theater, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2346 for reservations.

Magic Lantern Series: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7:30 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission. Information: cameron.edu/magiclantern.

Vaska Shadowcast Interactive Hex-A-Long showing of “Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m. today and Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. $5 admission.

The Toy Box haunted house, by MacArthur High School speech and drama students and Stagecraft, 6-9 p.m. today and 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, at the school, 4400 E. Gore. Adults $5, students $3.

Lawton Farmers Market Truck or Treat, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Cameron University Football Stadium, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Free admission.

TOT Car, Truck and Bike Show, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Truck or treat noon to 2 p.m. or until treats run out. By Cache Road Square, C3carclublawton and Events By Our Team.

Native American Fall Art Fest, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Free admission.

Bark For Life, by American Cancer Society, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Dog games and activities, police canines and therapy dogs, recognition of cancer survivors, vendors and displays, music, food. 284-0677 or mherveymom@yahoo.com.

City of Cache Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Cache.

Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road.

Haunted Trail by Cache Youth Athletics, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, 21220 Bishop Road, Cache. $5 person.

Fall Fest!, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd. Games, photo booth, food. Free admission.

65th annual Pancake Days, by Lawton AMBUCS, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Tickets $10 at the door; children under age 4 free. Drive through carryout option available. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.

