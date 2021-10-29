The Toy Box haunted house, by MacArthur High School speech and drama students and Stagecraft, 6-9 p.m. today and 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, at the school, 4400 E. Gore. Adults $5, students $3.
Lawton Farmers Market Truck or Treat, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Cameron University Football Stadium, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Free admission.
TOT Car, Truck and Bike Show, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. Truck or treat noon to 2 p.m. or until treats run out. By Cache Road Square, C3carclublawton and Events By Our Team.
Native American Fall Art Fest, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Free admission.
Bark For Life, by American Cancer Society, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Dog games and activities, police canines and therapy dogs, recognition of cancer survivors, vendors and displays, music, food. 284-0677 or mherveymom@yahoo.com.
City of Cache Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Cache.
Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road.
Fall Fest!, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd. Games, photo booth, food. Free admission.
65th annual Pancake Days, by Lawton AMBUCS, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Tickets $10 at the door; children under age 4 free. Drive through carryout option available. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.