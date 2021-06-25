Lawton Community Theatre’s Winnie The Pooh KIDS, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. 355-1600.
Get Involved, a special event created to highlight local organizations, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th. stpaulsfamily@yahoo.com
Freedom Festival, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd Street and Ferris entrance. Live music by the 77th Army Band, 7:30 p.m. Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Food trucks, vendors. Free admission. 581-3470.
—Complied by Kim McConnel