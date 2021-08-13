Marie Detty 50th Anniversary Bash, 5-8 p.m. today, Owens Multi-Purpose Center. Family-friendly activities and resources about programs. 250-1123, extension 101.
Fitness in the Park, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, festival pad in Elmer Thomas Park, at the Northwest 3rd Street entrance. For everyone. 581-3485.
Mayor’s Picnic in the Park, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park Playground in the Park parking lot at Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook. Free shaved ice. Water fight. Free.
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, Saturday, Jeff Davis Park in Rush Springs, Rush Springs. Events include 7 a.m. 10K run, 7:30 a.m. 5K run. Starting 9 a.m., antique car, tractor and motor hot rod show. Festival open through 7 p.m. Carnival 6-10 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday. Also, rodeo 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Rusty Acres Arena on Oklahoma 81, north of Rush Springs on U.S. 81.
