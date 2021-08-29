Monday
Central Middle — Band fall fundraiser kickoff, money due Sept. 7.
Crosby Park Elementary — Fall fundraiser kickoff.
Lawton High — Social Studies Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Esports tryouts in library, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — Open House, 5-7 p.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors meeting in cafeteria, 2 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Yearbook pictures taken through English classes; Open House, 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday
Lawton High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Lawton High — Spirit assembly 1:15 p.m.; Math Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Spirit assembly in the auditorium, 1:15 p.m.; Meet the Highlanders will take place on the MHS football field, 6-7 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money due; snacks delivered Friday.
Friday
Central Middle — TAP Farm to Table program will be having guest speakers and a demonstration on the importance of soil structure, 9:20 a.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Student Council elections; Back to School dance during P.E. class.
Eisenhower High — Spirit Assembly, 9 a.m.; Tailgate party in the NE corner of Cameron Stadium for the Class of 91 reunion and 30th anniversary of the EHS National Champion football team, 5:15 p.m.
Lawton High — All State choir registration due.
MacArthur High — Pep Rally, 1:30 p.m.; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Eisenhower High — Tour of EHS for Classes of ‘81 & ‘91, 1 p.m.
MacArthur High — JROTC Car Wash fundraiser at Phillips 66 on Lee.