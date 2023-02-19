MONDAY
President’s Day observed — NO school today, offices closed.
TUESDAY
Central Middle — Partner’s Club, 7:45 a.m.; Cougar Coffee sales all week; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Dental Health student screenings today and tomorrow.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.; NHS, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:45 p.m.; eSports practice, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — 9th grade pre-enrollment for 2023-2024 school year Tuesday and Thursday in the LHS cafeteria, 4-6 p.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime, 3:05 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Lawton Food Bank cereal collection continues.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — breakfast served beginning at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym every morning at 8:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — WHS Community Service Project Blankets of Hope blanket drive for the homeless shelter continues all month; Big Kahuna candy bar fundraiser continues.
WEDNESDAY
National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day
Edison Elementary — School Bus Driver appreciation shown today.
Eisenhower High — African American and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Snack Cart forms go home today.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; YAHL Swap Up Day, 11:35 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — School Bus Driver appreciation shown today.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.
THURSDAY
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart for primary students.
Eisenhower High — GSA meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — BookFair preview begins; Robotics Club, 3:45 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; District Gifted and Talented Event in the gym and cafeteria, 1-9 p.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Lawton Virtual Academy — Oklahoma Lyric Theater presentation of Oklahoma!, LVA 6th-12th/Gateway students and their families are invited, 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center.
Life Ready Center — Project Aware Community Mental Health Event, 5:30-7 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Raider Store open today.
MacArthur High — Show Choir to Edmond Santa Fe Contest today and tomorrow; JROTC Bi-Monthly Command and Staff Briefing with Fort Sill NCO Academy Officers in attendance; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Black History program, 9:05 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA Popcorn/Candy order forms due today for delivery tomorrow.
FRIDAY
LPS & Omega Psi Phi Junior/Senior Virtual Career Fair, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Week assembly, 8:55 a.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — school wide assembly.
Central Middle — PTO Popcorn/Pickle sales, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart for intermediate students; Principal Pals awarded today.
Eisenhower High — Alumni Basketball game, 7 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Freedom monthly assembly, 9:30 a.m.
Lawton High — Speech to Regionals; SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Raider Store open today.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG assembly, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Edison Elementary — Edison Stars of Honor students to OU vs. Texas basketball game.
MacArthur High — RGB Invitational with teams from across Oklahoma and college recruiters in attendance, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.