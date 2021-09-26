MONDAY
Last day to apply for the Lawton Public School Foundation teacher grant is Thursday.
Carriage Hills Elementary: Candy bar fundraiser continues.
Central Middle: Scholastic Book Fair in the library all week.
Crosby Park Elementary: Fall pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High: Homecoming Spirit Week, Monochromatic Monday dress in one solid color; Homecoming tickets on sale until 3 p.m. Friday; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary: Parent/Teacher conferences; Johnny Appleseed Day.
Lawton High: College App Week kick off assembly, 8 a.m.; Social Studies, Art, Science, and Table Top Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High: Jostens presentation of graduation items, 10 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary: STARBASE for 5th grade this week.
TUESDAY
Eisenhower High: Party in the USA, wear red, white & blue; FCCLA meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High: Student Leadership, 10 a.m.; English Club, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal and Anime Club meeting, 3 p.m.; swimming pictures, 6 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary: Fall pictures taken today.
WEDNESDAY
Edison Elementary: Kappa Epsilon Pi Military Sorority partner mentors with 2nd grade.
Eisenhower Elementary: Fall pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High: Jersey Day, wear your favorite jersey; U.S. Army recruiters in foyer during both lunches.
Eisenhower Middle: Fellowship of Christian Athletes meet, 7:45 a.m.
Lawton High: Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Carriage Hills Elementary: Fall pictures taken today.
Central Middle: Fall pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High: Mardi Gras, wear masks and purple, green & gold; Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle: Academic Team practice, 2:55 p.m.; Filmmaker’s Club, 3 p.m.
Lawton High: Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur Middle: Pep rally, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
National Custodian Appreciation Day
Almor West Elementary: 3rd & 4th grades field trip to Fort Sill Frontier Days.
Carriage Hills Elementary: 3rd grade field trip to Fort Sill Frontier Days.
Crosby Park Elementary: Spirit of Survival school run.
Eisenhower High: Royalty Day, wear football shirts & crowns; Homecoming assembly, 10 a.m.; Anime Club and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle: Student Council elections during first period.
Freedom Elementary: Fall pictures taken today; 3rd grade field trip to Fort Sill Frontier Days.
Lawton High: Class of 1971 50th Reunion weekend.
Learning Tree Academy: Pumpkin Patch field trip.
LRC: CU Center for Writers tutoring, 9-11:30 a.m.
MacArthur High: Jostens here to take orders for senior items; Drama Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Eisenhower High: Homecoming Dance in EHS gym, 8-11 p.m.
Lawton High: Band to Elgin Marching Competition; 50th Reunion tour of LHS, 10 a.m.
MacArthur High: JROTC Drill Meet in Wichita Falls, Texas.