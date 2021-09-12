Monday

Lawton Public School Foundation teacher grant application window open through September.

Eisenhower Elementary — Club’s Choice fundraiser continues through Monday.

Eisenhower High — African American Club and FCCLA meetings, 2:30 p.m.

Freedom Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone.

Lawton High — Social Studies Club, 2:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills Elementary — book fair open through Wednesday, Family Night is tonight, 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday

Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.

Freedom Elementary — PTA meeting.

Lawton High — Ethics Club, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.

Woodland Hills Elementary — Dress Like a Pirate Day.

Wednesday

Eisenhower High — Pre-ACT for sophomores in the gym all day; Homecoming tickets go on sale today for $20 in the foyer during both lunches, last day to buy will be Oct. 1.

Freedom Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone.

Lawton High — Pre-ACT for sophomores.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High — Pre-ACT for sophomores.

Thursday

Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.

Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals mentorship program meeting, 5 p.m.

Eisenhower High — pep rally in gym, 2 p.m.; Anime Club meets, 2:30 p.m.

Lawton High — pep rally in gym with Class of 2000 and 2001 attendees.

Sullivan Village Elementary — Dress Like a Pirate Day.

Whittier Elementary — T-shirt orders due.

Woodland Hills — Big Kahuna fundraiser kick off; PTA Basket Bingo, food and beverages will be available for purchase, doors open at 5:40 p.m. and bingo will begin promptly at 6 p.m.

Friday

Virtual Day for LPS students, school assignments will be done online.

Lawton Public Schools Foundation breakfast fundraiser at Golden Corral, tickets will be available at the door for $10, doors open at 6 a.m.

Lawton High — Class of 2000 and 2001 tour LHS and attend the LHS vs EHS football game.

Saturday

All Region Honor Choir auditions at Central Middle School.

Eisenhower High — Class of 1996 25th Reunion school tour, 1 p.m.

Lawton High — Class of 2000 banquet at Great Plains Prairie room.

MacArthur High — Cheer Zumba fundraiser in gym, 8 a.m.-noon; Hette Choreography session in little gym, 12 noon-3 p.m.

