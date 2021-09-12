Monday
Lawton Public School Foundation teacher grant application window open through September.
Eisenhower Elementary — Club’s Choice fundraiser continues through Monday.
Eisenhower High — African American Club and FCCLA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone.
Lawton High — Social Studies Club, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — book fair open through Wednesday, Family Night is tonight, 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Freedom Elementary — PTA meeting.
Lawton High — Ethics Club, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Dress Like a Pirate Day.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — Pre-ACT for sophomores in the gym all day; Homecoming tickets go on sale today for $20 in the foyer during both lunches, last day to buy will be Oct. 1.
Freedom Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone.
Lawton High — Pre-ACT for sophomores.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Pre-ACT for sophomores.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals mentorship program meeting, 5 p.m.
Eisenhower High — pep rally in gym, 2 p.m.; Anime Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — pep rally in gym with Class of 2000 and 2001 attendees.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Dress Like a Pirate Day.
Whittier Elementary — T-shirt orders due.
Woodland Hills — Big Kahuna fundraiser kick off; PTA Basket Bingo, food and beverages will be available for purchase, doors open at 5:40 p.m. and bingo will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
Friday
Virtual Day for LPS students, school assignments will be done online.
Lawton Public Schools Foundation breakfast fundraiser at Golden Corral, tickets will be available at the door for $10, doors open at 6 a.m.
Lawton High — Class of 2000 and 2001 tour LHS and attend the LHS vs EHS football game.
Saturday
All Region Honor Choir auditions at Central Middle School.
Eisenhower High — Class of 1996 25th Reunion school tour, 1 p.m.
Lawton High — Class of 2000 banquet at Great Plains Prairie room.
MacArthur High — Cheer Zumba fundraiser in gym, 8 a.m.-noon; Hette Choreography session in little gym, 12 noon-3 p.m.