Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — PTA Santa Christmas Shop open all week, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Eisenhower High — Anime meetings all week, 2:30 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Art and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 2:30 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — K20 MSU visit for juniors; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; pre-orders for Indian Tacos due.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Annual Blanket Drive, runs through December 13, to send every student home for the holidays with a warm blanket.
Whittier Elementary — breakfast begins at 8:20 a.m. and Wake-up for students in the gym every morning at 8:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary, 4th/5th grade Spelling Bee, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Eisenhower Elementary — 5th grade Spelling Bee.
Eisenhower High — Great Plains Tech Center presentation; Book Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Santa pictures today.
Lawton High — English, Aviation, Chess, and Government Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Senior Class meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — K20 MSU visit for juniors; Multicultural Club Indian Taco fundraiser during lunches, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — school wide Spelling Bee.
Whittier Elementary — 2nd-5th grades to Nutcracker performance, 10:25 a.m.; school Spelling Bee, 2 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Oklahoma Bloodmobile visits for WH Bloodrive.
Wednesday
Cameron University Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — last day for G2 Sock Drive.
Eisenhower High — Club Scrub; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; NJHS meeting, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — school wide Spelling Bee.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; CPR exposure training; Academic Team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.; Wolverine Nation Affiliation meeting, 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.
Whittier Elementary — picture make-ups.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 4th grade field trip to Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
Thursday
Lawton Public School Foundation Prize Patrol hands out grants to teachers. Edison Elementary — Mad About Plaid — wear your favorite plaid clothes; 4th/5th grade Native American research project presentations in cafegymatorium, 6 p.m. Eisenhower High — GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — start of the 12 Days of Christmas.
Lawton High — Unified Club meeting, 7:10 a.m.; ASVAB, 7:30 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Karaoke Night Wrestling/Softball fundraiser, 6-8 p.m.; Japan trip meeting in library, 6 p.m. MacArthur High — juniors to OSU Okmulgee; yearbook club/organization pictures taken; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.; Japan trip meeting in LHS library, 6 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — 2nd grade Christmas program, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected today for delivery tomorrow; PTA Basket Bingo fundraiser for playground improvements — food available for purchase doors open at 5:45 p.m. and Bingo begins at 6 p.m.
Friday
Lawton Public School Foundation Prize Patrol hands out grants to teachers. Edison Elementary — Tis the Season! wear your favorite holiday clothes or wear red; Principal Pals and Student of the Month awarded.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Rec the Hall eSports Tournament at Altus today and tomorrow. MacArthur High — Speech to Madill Tournament; Cameron here to help with enrollment; Choir Community Caroling; Rec the Hall eSports Tournament at Altus today and tomorrow; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Snack Attack.
Sullivan Village Elementary — school wide Spelling Bee.
Whittier Elementary — YMCA Polar Express evening fundraiser, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MacArthur High — Band to OKMEA All State Tryouts Final Round.