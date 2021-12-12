MONDAY

Lawton Public School Foundation Prize Patrol will be awarding grants to teachers this week.

Almor West Elementary — Breakfast with Santa, 7-8:30 a.m.

Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa.

Central Middle — Chess Club, 3 p.m.; PTO general meeting 6 p.m.

Crosby Park Elementary — Christmas Sock Day.

Edison Elementary — 2nd/3rd/4th/5th science Benchmark testing; Painting with the Principal all day; everyone wear a Christmas shirt.

Eisenhower High — Everyone wear Christmas headgear; Bible Study, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.

Lawton High — Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top Club meeting, 3 p.m.

Sullivan Village Elementary — Science Benchmark testing for 5th grade; social studies Benchmark for 1st/2nd grades; Deck the Halls, wear your favorite holiday accessories.

TUESDAY

Almor West Elementary — Christmas play school-wide presentation, 1:30 p.m.

Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa.

Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.; CMS Band Concert in CMS auditorium, 6:30 p.m.; CMS 7th/8th Orchestra Concert in the Lawton High auditorium, 7 p.m.

Crosby Park Elementary — Christmas Hat/Headband Day.

Edison Elementary — 1st/2nd science benchmark testing; Painting with the Principal all day; everyone wear Christmas clothing.

Eisenhower High — Everyone wear their ugliest Christmas sweater; FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Freedom Elementary — Christmas program, performances at 9:45 a.m. & 1:45 p.m.

Lawton High — Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English and Ethics Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.; LHS Orchestra Christmas Concert, 7 p.m.

Learning Tree Academy — Christmas programs.

MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur Middle — Winter Band Concert, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary — Painting with the Principal.

Sullivan Village Elementary — Holiday Character Day, dress as your favorite holiday character.

Whittier Elementary — Singing and recording of Christmas songs, 9:15 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Almor West Elementary — Class Christmas parties.

Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa.

Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.; Piano Class Christmas in front of the office, 3rd, 5th, and 6th hours; Military Child Christmas Party, 3 p.m.

Crosby Park Elementary — Christmas Sweater/Shirt Day.

Edison Elementary — You are a Gift! All come dressed as a present; Christmas play, performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Eisenhower Elementary — AR reading event, 4-6 p.m.

Eisenhower High — Everyone wear red & green clothes; finals for 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 6th hours; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.

Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.

Freedom Elementary — Christmas parties.

Lawton High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; FCA meeting, 2:30 p.m.

Learning Tree Academy — Christmas programs.

MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Highlanderette State Showcase, 7 p.m.

MacArthur Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.

Sullivan Village — Ugly Sweater Day; PTA ornament kits for intermediate students.

Whittier Elementary — Lifetouch retakes in the morning.

THURSDAY

LPS Transition Program students Christmas caroling at Lawton City Hall, 9:30 a.m.

Almor West Elementary — Afternoon sing-a-long and reindeer games.

Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa pictures.

Central Middle — PTO popcorn/pickle sales during both lunches.

Crosby Park Elementary — Pajama Day; Christmas parties.

Edison Elementary — Dress as your favorite Christmas character; class parties in the afternoon.

Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals meet.

Eisenhower High — Everyone wears their school appropriate Christmas pajamas; finals for 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th hours.

Lawton High — Math and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary — Christmas carols and cookies; class parties, 2:30 p.m.

Ridgecrest Elementary — Blanket giveaway to students today; special appearance by the Elf on the Shelf who will arrive from the roof of the school.

Sullivan Village Elementary — Silent Night, wear school appropriate pajamas; PTA story for primary students.

Whittier Elementary — Growth Parade, 9:30 a.m.; class parties, in the afternoon.

FRIDAY

In-service Professional Day. No school for students; Christmas Break begins.

SATURDAY

MacArthur High — Highlanderettes at State.

In-service professional day Jan. 3. Students will return to class Jan. 4.

