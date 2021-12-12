MONDAY
Lawton Public School Foundation Prize Patrol will be awarding grants to teachers this week.
Almor West Elementary — Breakfast with Santa, 7-8:30 a.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa.
Central Middle — Chess Club, 3 p.m.; PTO general meeting 6 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Christmas Sock Day.
Edison Elementary — 2nd/3rd/4th/5th science Benchmark testing; Painting with the Principal all day; everyone wear a Christmas shirt.
Eisenhower High — Everyone wear Christmas headgear; Bible Study, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top Club meeting, 3 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Science Benchmark testing for 5th grade; social studies Benchmark for 1st/2nd grades; Deck the Halls, wear your favorite holiday accessories.
TUESDAY
Almor West Elementary — Christmas play school-wide presentation, 1:30 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa.
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.; CMS Band Concert in CMS auditorium, 6:30 p.m.; CMS 7th/8th Orchestra Concert in the Lawton High auditorium, 7 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Christmas Hat/Headband Day.
Edison Elementary — 1st/2nd science benchmark testing; Painting with the Principal all day; everyone wear Christmas clothing.
Eisenhower High — Everyone wear their ugliest Christmas sweater; FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Christmas program, performances at 9:45 a.m. & 1:45 p.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English and Ethics Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.; LHS Orchestra Christmas Concert, 7 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Christmas programs.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Winter Band Concert, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Painting with the Principal.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Holiday Character Day, dress as your favorite holiday character.
Whittier Elementary — Singing and recording of Christmas songs, 9:15 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Almor West Elementary — Class Christmas parties.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa.
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.; Piano Class Christmas in front of the office, 3rd, 5th, and 6th hours; Military Child Christmas Party, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Christmas Sweater/Shirt Day.
Edison Elementary — You are a Gift! All come dressed as a present; Christmas play, performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — AR reading event, 4-6 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Everyone wear red & green clothes; finals for 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 6th hours; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Christmas parties.
Lawton High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; FCA meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Christmas programs.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Highlanderette State Showcase, 7 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.
Sullivan Village — Ugly Sweater Day; PTA ornament kits for intermediate students.
Whittier Elementary — Lifetouch retakes in the morning.
THURSDAY
LPS Transition Program students Christmas caroling at Lawton City Hall, 9:30 a.m.
Almor West Elementary — Afternoon sing-a-long and reindeer games.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Paint with Santa pictures.
Central Middle — PTO popcorn/pickle sales during both lunches.
Crosby Park Elementary — Pajama Day; Christmas parties.
Edison Elementary — Dress as your favorite Christmas character; class parties in the afternoon.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals meet.
Eisenhower High — Everyone wears their school appropriate Christmas pajamas; finals for 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th hours.
Lawton High — Math and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Christmas carols and cookies; class parties, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Blanket giveaway to students today; special appearance by the Elf on the Shelf who will arrive from the roof of the school.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Silent Night, wear school appropriate pajamas; PTA story for primary students.
Whittier Elementary — Growth Parade, 9:30 a.m.; class parties, in the afternoon.
FRIDAY
In-service Professional Day. No school for students; Christmas Break begins.
SATURDAY
MacArthur High — Highlanderettes at State.
In-service professional day Jan. 3. Students will return to class Jan. 4.