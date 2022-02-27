Monday
Cleveland Elementary — Dr. Seuss Book Character Day, dress as your favorite Dr. Seuss character.
Eisenhower High — African American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 2:30 p.m. Freedom Elementary — book fair open in the library all week.
Lawton High — Ebony Society field trip to Black Wall Street in Tulsa; YAHL training; Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Dr. Seuss Week celebrated.
MacArthur High — freshmen field trip to Cameron; Great Plains Tech Center interviews.
Whittier Elementary — STAR/ELA Benchmark testing this week; spring pictures taken today; Dr. Seuss Week celebrated.
Woodland Hills Elementary, — Cat in the Hat Day, wear a red or white hat; WHS Seussical Book Fair open in the library through Friday.
Tuesday
District Spelling Bee in Central Middle auditorium starting at 9 a.m. at Cleveland Elementary — Cat in the Hat Day, wear stripes or a hat. Eisenhower High — Christian Vasquez will be signing a letter of intent to play eSports for Oklahoma City University, 2 p.m.; FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — English Club and Chess Club meetings and Scream Team meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club meets, 3 p.m.; Cheer/Dance parent meeting, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Oh the Places You’ll Go — dress as what you want to be career wise one day.
Woodland Hills Elementary — dress as your favorite Seuss character.
Wednesday
Cleveland Elementary — Wacky Wednesday, wear clothes backwards, inside out or mismatched.
Eisenhower High — football signings postponed from 2/23 will be in the gym, 1 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; field trip to Science Museum in OKC, 7:30 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Jazz Band rehearsal.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; senior class meeting, 10:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the main gym, 7:40 a.m.
Whittier Elementary — Wacky Wednesday, wear polka dot leopard with your zizzer-zazzer-zuzz, match plaids with stripes or wear checkers with fuzz; 5th grade to OKC Thunder game.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Wacky Wednesday, wear clothes backward or mismatched.
Thursday
Cleveland Elementary — Fox in Sox Day, wear crazy or mismatched socks; PTC. Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and General mentorship program meets; Eisenhower High — BEAK Week opening ceremony/Mr. & Mrs. EHS contest, 8:45 -10 a.m.; Anime, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — 2022 Percussion Audition Camp #3 and Drum Major Camp #2; SWOSU ISC Academic Competition; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Wolverine Nation affiliation meeting, 3:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Green Eggs and Ham Day, wear green and crazy socks. Woodland Hills Elementary — Fox in Sox Day, wear crazy socks; sign ups for baseball and softball.
Friday
Cleveland Elementary — Dress for Success Picture Day, Oh the Places You’ll Go. Eisenhower High — Anime, 2:30 p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Dairyland Donkey Basketball in the gym, 7 p.m.; Military Ball at the Hilton, 6-10 p.m.
Lawton High — Cameron University presentation for 10/11 grades in the morning; 2022 Marching Percussions auditions; Caines StuCo party, 4 p.m.
MacArthur High — OSSAA Choir Concert; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Sleep Book, wear school appropriate pajamas or comfy clothes for lots of reading time.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Green Eggs and Ham Day, wear green; sign ups for baseball and softball.
Saturday
Eisenhower High — Spring Fling Dance, 8-11 p.m. in the EHS commons area. MacArthur High — Unified Basketball Tournament.