Monday
Indigenous Peoples’ Day observed, no school and offices closed. Classes will resume on Tuesday.
MacArthur High - Hette choreography session, 3:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Central Middle - Walk & Talk Club for military students, meet in the cafeteria, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High - Parent/Teacher conferences, 3-6 p.m.; FCCLA meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High - English and Ethics Clubs meet, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal and Anime Club meeting, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle - Southwest region of FCA “Fields of Faith” at Cameron Stadium, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary - Parent/Teacher conferences.
Crosby Park Elementary - Stop Bullying Day, all wear blue!
Eisenhower High - PSAT in big gym, 7:30 a.m.; U.S. Army recruiters in foyer during both lunches.
Eisenhower Middle - FCA in the auditorium, 7:45 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High - free PSAT; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High - PSAT.
MacArthur Middle - Parent/Teacher conferences, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary - 3rd grade field trip to Snider Family Exotics and Pumpkin Patch.
Pioneer Park Elementary - National Stop Bullying Day, all wear red.
Thursday
Central Middle - Military Child Club meeting in the gym, 7:45 a.m.; National Junior Honor Society meets in the cafeteria to make cards for hospital patients, 3 p.m.; STARBASE meeting, 3 p.m.; Science Club, 3 p.m.; Military Child Club meets at Cameron to cheer on CMS football teams, 4 p.m.
Eisenhower High - Anime Club and National Honor Society meetings, 2:30 p.m.; mini cheer clinic in big gym, 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle - Filmmaking Club, 3 p.m.
Lawton High - Gentlemen of LHS in library, 7:05 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.;
MacArthur High - picture make up day for all students including seniors.
Math Club, 3 p.m.; choir fall concert, 6 p.m.
MacArthur Middle - Pink Out Day, all wear pink; pep rally in main gym, 2 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary - PTA popcorn/pickle sales, money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Woodland Hills Elementary - Pink Out for cancer awareness, everyone wear pink; PTA snack sales money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Boss Appreciation Day observed.
Central Middle - Cougar Coffee sales by SpEd classes, delivered 8:55-9:45 a.m., orders may be placed Monday-Thursday, $1 per cup.
Eisenhower High - Anime Club and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary - Coffee with the Counselor, topic discussed will be “Bullying” and donuts will be provided in the library, 9 a.m.
LPS will be closed for Fall Break Oct. 18 through Oct. 22 School will resume on Oct. 25.