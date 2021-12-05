Monday
Christmas / Holiday Spirit Week.
Almor West Elementary- wear your favorite Christmas shirt.
Central Middle — Ugly Sweater Day.
Crosby Park Elementary — Santa Shop open all week.
Edison Elementary — Holiday Sock Day — wear your favorite socks today; vison/hearing screening all week.
Eisenhower High — FCCLA “Starts with Hello” all week (mental health awareness); Bible Study and African American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — PTA Holiday Shop open all week.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Mele Kalikimaka! — wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt.
Lawton High — Art, Science, and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top Club meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council to MMS Student Council, 3 p.m
Whittier Elementary — Faux Fur Day.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — Not a Creature Was Stirring Day — dress like an animal.
Central Middle — Holiday Pajama Day; SPED fundraiser at Firo Pizza, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Holiday Shirt Day — wear your favorite holiday shirt.
Eisenhower High — FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — pictures with Santa taken today.
Lawton High — English and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Scream Team meets, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club and NHS meetings, 3 p.m.; Band Winter Concert, 6:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Frosty the Snowman — dress like Frosty with your favorite holiday hat and scarf.
Whittier Elementary — Jingle Bells Day; book fair breakfast for families, 7:40-8:30 a.m.
Wednesday
LPS Winter-fest for all virtual elementary students will be held at Adams Elementary. There will be holiday crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and a Santa Shop with all items only $2 including free gift wrapping. Adams students and families will attend in the morning from 9-11 a.m. and Washington families will be welcomed from 1-3 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — Dress like a Candy Cane Day — wear stripes.
Central Middle — Holiday Hat Day; FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Color Wars — wear either red or green clothes.
Eisenhower High — U.S. Army recruiters here in foyer during both lunches.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Cameron recruiters here, 10 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Time to get festive! — wear red and green; Lyric Theater.
Whittier Elementary — Dashing Through the Snow Day.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary — Christmas Character Day — dress like your favorite Christmas character.
Central Middle — Red and Green Day.
Edison Elementary — Pajama Day — wear school appropriate pajamas; Santa visits kindergarten, 1 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Choir Winter Concert, 7 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Math and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Academic Team to City Championship tournament; Choir Christmas Concert, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — 1st Annual Academic Team City Championship tournament, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Sock it to 2021 — wear your favorite holiday socks; picture retakes.
Whittier Elementary — Christmas Vacation Day.
Friday
Junior Robotics at the Life Ready Center, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — Christmas Color Wars — primary wear red and intermediate wear green.
Central Middle — Dress to Impress Day; Cougar Coffee Cart deliveries; Winter Wonderland Dance, 3-4:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — PreK Grinch Day; CP Junior Robotics teams to LRC.
Edison Elementary — Ugly Holiday Clothing Day — wear your ugliest holiday clothes; 2nd grade Christmas party.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Choir/Band/Orchestra assembly, 9:30 a.m.; Angel Tree distribution today.
Ridgecrest Elementary — ‘Tis the Season! wear your favorite holiday shirt; Hawks Robotics teams to LRC.
Whittier Elementary — Shine Bright Like a Light Day.