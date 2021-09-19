Monday

Edison Elementary - fundraiser ends today; Safe School committee meets; CPR training.

Eisenhower Elementary - Club’s Choice fundraiser ends today.

Hugh Bish Elementary - PTA meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Lawton High - Social Studies and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top Club meets, 3 p.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary - Talk and Dress like a Pirate Day for primary students. Sullivan Village Elementary - Benchmark assessments and STAR ELA this week.

Tuesday

Lawton High -LHS Blood Drive in auditorium; English Club and Class of 2025 meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal and Anime Club meetings, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Eisenhower Middle - Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting, 7:45 a.m. Lawton High - fall pictures taken today; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m. Whittier Elementary - Lifetouch fall pictures taken today.

Thursday

Central Middle - Partner’s Club, 7:45 a.m.

Eisenhower Middle - Filmmaker’s Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:55 p.m.

Lawton High - Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 3 p.m.; Drama Movie Night, 5-7:30 p.m.

Friday

Edison Elementary - school store open and snack cart sales; Principal Pals awarded.

Learning Tree Academy - Johnny Appleseed assembly.

MacArthur High - Homecoming assembly, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

Lawton High - band to Paul’s Valley Marching Competition.

MacArthur High - Homecoming dance at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex building.

