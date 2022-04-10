Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for delivery on Thursday; Military Child Dance ticket sales during both lunches, $2 each.
Crosby Park Elementary — spring pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High — Cameron recruiters in foyer during both lunches; African American Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Academic Awards/Letters and Bars Ceremony and National Junior Honor Society Induction in the auditorium, 6 p.m.
Lawton High — Mock DUI accident to be held in the LHS parking lot to impact Senior Prom attendees beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the auditorium with a short presentation/video by Lawton Police Department; enrollment for juniors; Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Gear Up “Game of Life” in the big gym for freshmen starting at 7:25 a.m.; Oklahoma Promise Night, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English Club, Chess Club and Ethics Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club meets, 3 p.m.; Student Council Canes party, 5 p.m.; National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, 6:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — primary snack cart open.
Eisenhower High — Military Child Club assembly, 9:15 a.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.: sophomore and freshman enrolment, 8:45 a.m.; Upward Bound recruiters here during lunches; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Jazz Band rehearsal, 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.
MacArthur High — band to State Solo & Ensemble contest; FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Easter Egg Hunts.
Thursday
Life Ready Center hosts the Purple Star Celebration recognizing LPS support of Military Children with guest speakers from Fort Sill and the 77th Army Band, 1 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — Purple Up today to show support for our Military Students; Family Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m.
Central Middle — wear purple to support Military Students; Military Child Club meeting in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Cleveland Elementary — kindergarten Easter Egg Hunt.
Edison Elementary — intermediate snack cart open; pre-k/kindergarten Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m.
Eisenhower High — National Honor Society meeting in library, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals mentors meet today.
Eisenhower Middle — Partners Club Easter Egg Hunt.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Purple Up Day celebrated, everyone wears purple to support our Military Students!
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 7:05 a.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings; 2022 Members Band and Marching Band music rehearsals, 3 p.m.; Upward Bound trash pickup, 4 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Easter Egg hunts!
MacArthur High — student production of The Outsiders — performances tonight, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Easter Egg Hunts / Spring parties / Purple Up to show support for our Military Students.
Woodland Hills Elementary — everyone wears purple to show our support for our Military Students; PTA snack money collected for Friday delivery.
Friday
No school and offices closed today. Monday April 18 will be a Remote Learning Day with assignments online, in person learning will resume Tuesday, April 19.