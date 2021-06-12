OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lawton Constitution was recognized as the best newspaper in its division when it received the Sequoyah Award on Saturday during the Oklahoma Press Association awards banquet.
The Constitution competed against two other papers — Norman and Enid — in nine categories. The paper receiving the most points in those nine categories is awarded the Sequoyah, the highest award given by the Oklahoma Press Association. The Constitution placed first in most of those nine categories.
The Constitution placed second in the contest last year.
“I’m incredibly proud that the work of our staff was recognized,” said David Stringer, publisher of The Lawton Constitution. “Even with the difficulties of COVID over the past year, our staff has remained committed to producing the best product we can for Southwest Oklahoma. To have that work recognized across all our initiatives, including The Constitution, 580 Monthly, photography, writing, layout and design, and then receiving the association’s highest award is exceptionally gratifying.”
In addition to the Sequoyah, Scott Rains won Photo of the Year. Rains has been with The Constitution for 15 years. In addition to photography, Rains reports on crime, Native American affairs and music.
Rains also was inducted into the Quarter Century Club for having been in journalism for more than 25 years.
The 580 Monthly magazine, edited by Gary Reddin, placed first in the magazine contest. Reddin has been with the paper for three years.
The Editorial Writer of the Year award was given to Stringer, who has been publisher of The Constitution for almost two years.
“I’m very proud The Constitution staff has been recognized for their hard work and dedication,” said Managing Editor Dee Ann Patterson. “I have the best staff not only in Southwest Oklahoma, but in the state. Each day they strive to tell the stories that are important to our readers. They are very deserving of this recognition.”
In the college division Cameron University won the Sequoyah award.
The OPA contest was judged by the Iowa Press Association.