Joey Goodman, who served as Lawton Constitution sports editor for many years, has been chosen for induction into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
Goodman will join nine other journalists and two Lifetime Achievement honorees at the induction ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in the grand ballroom of the Nigh University Center at the University of Central Oklahoma.
During the summer of 1971, Goodman joined the KSWO radio football broadcast team which handled play-by-play for Cameron football and basketball as well as Lawton High football.
Soon thereafter he met former Lawton Constitution sports editor Lew Johnson who mentioned Goodman to then-Sports Editor Herb Jacobs and it was Jacobs who hired Goodman on Jan. 1, 1972.
Goodman started as a stringer but was soon elevated to a full-time role and proceeded to primarily cover sports at Lawton High, Eisenhower and MacArthur.
“To look at the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame and see names like Will Rogers, it is a humbling feeling to be included on that list. Never in my wildest dreams did I think about a career in journalism but after meeting Bill Shoemate and Herb Jacobs, it seemed like the perfect job for a young sports fan from Apache,” Goodman said.
“Shoemate introduced me to the Lawton girl who stole my heart and he introduced me to the sports broadcasting field. Jacobs gave me a chance to enter the print media world and taught me so many things from keeping accurate stats to layout and design and everything in between.”
In 1986 Goodman was named sports editor and led the department until entering semi-retirement in 2018. He continued to write columns and assist in game coverage, but in the summer of 2022, he was again charged with running the department after the former sports editor left the Constitution.
“Obviously, getting a chance to work at one newspaper for more than 50 years is rare in these times of revolving doors in our business. The Bentley family was always there to support The Constitution staff, making sure we had the latest hardware and a quality staff needed to produce a great product. The Burgess brothers and Southern Newspapers Inc., have kept The Constitution going as the media business continues to change and evolve.”
In 1988 Goodman was named to the Oklahoma Physical Fitness and Sports Committee by Gov. Henry Bellmon and served on that committee for two years during preparations for the 1989 Olympic Festival.
In recent years Goodman has been inducted into the Southwest Oklahoma Football Officials Association Hall of Fame and the Southwest Oklahoma Basketball Officials Hall of Fame for columns he wrote encouraging more young officials to join the groups as both are suffering from the lack of certified officials.
In 2021, Goodman was inducted into the Cameron University Athletic Hall of Fame for his efforts in promoting Aggie athletic teams over his long stint at the Constitution.
During his time as sports editor The Constitution was honored as producing the state’s top sports section in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2014. In addition, in 2003 Goodman was honored in Division I (Large papers) for his grouping of three personal columns.
“I owe special thanks to current Constitution Publisher David Stringer for nominating me and for so many great staffers who I had the privilege to work with over the years. Our sports staff included some of the best writers in the business and the many awards our staff earned was a tribute to their hard work and dedication.”
“I also have to thank my family for its support over the years. My wife Brigitte was the rock who raised our son Russell and made sure he got to all his youth sports practices and all those other things moms do. Daughter-in-law Tanya and grandson Jordy are two bright rays of light that have added excitement around every corner,” Goodman said.
All 12 honorees will become members of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, which now has inducted nearly 500 members since its beginning.
A 12-member selection committee, mostly hall of fame members, chose this year’s class and Lifetime Achievement honorees from nearly 85 nominations.