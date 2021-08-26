The Comanche County Health Department will hold a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 920 S. Sheridan.
First and second doses will be available for those 12 years old and above. Third doses will be administered for those who are immunocompromised. Those receiving a second or third dose should bring their vaccine cards. No appointments are necessary.
Those attending the clinic are asked to enter on Southwest G Avenue and proceed to the back of the Expo Building.