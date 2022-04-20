The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department will provide a grab and go Earth Day craft bag on Friday.

Residents can pick up the craft bag from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th Street. The craft bags will include craft instructions and most necessary items.

For questions, contact the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department at 580-581- 3400.