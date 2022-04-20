The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department will provide grab bags Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department will provide a grab and go Earth Day craft bag on Friday.Residents can pick up the craft bag from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th Street. The craft bags will include craft instructions and most necessary items.For questions, contact the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department at 580-581- 3400. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bag Craft Recreation Department The City Lawton Park Resident Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists