Texas Aggies to Muster Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Texas Aggies in the Lawton-Fort Sill area will have their annual Muster gathering on Friday to honor all Texas Aggies who have passed away within the last year.This year’s Muster will be held at the McAnelly home south of Lawton. The Muster will include a barbecue dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $18 person and reservations are needed by Wednesday.To RSVP, or for more information, contact Gene McAnelly ’78 at (580) 510-0020, or email gmcanelly@aol.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists