Texas Aggies in the Lawton-Fort Sill area will have their annual Muster gathering on April 21 to honor all Texas Aggies who have passed away within the last year.

This year’s Muster will be held at the McAnelly home south of Lawton. The Muster will include a BBQ dinner beginning at 6 pm. The cost is $18 person and reservations are needed by April 19.

To RSVP, or for more information, contact Gene McAnelly, ’78, at (580) 510-0020, or email gmcanelly@aol.com.