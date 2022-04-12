Texas Aggies to hold annual Muster Apr 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Texas Aggies in the Lawton-Fort Sill area will have their annual Muster gathering on April 21 to honor all Texas Aggies who have passed away within the last year.This year’s Muster will be held at the McAnelly home south of Lawton. The Muster will include a BBQ dinner beginning at 6 pm. The cost is $18 person and reservations are needed by April 19.To RSVP, or for more information, contact Gene McAnelly, ’78, at (580) 510-0020, or email gmcanelly@aol.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Muster Texas Aggies Gene Mcanelly Bbq Dinner Gathering Beginning Recommended for you Online Poll The U.S. House recently voted to decriminalize the use of marijuana. Do you support decriminalization of marijuana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists