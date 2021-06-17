Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is re-opening tent camping in Doris Campground and Fawn Creek Youth Campground effective Friday.
While tent camping is re-opening, refuge buildings and offices will remain closed.
Doris Campground has been open for RV camping since July 2020, and primitive camping has been permitted in the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area since that time. All camping is by reservation only through Recreation.gov. Campsite check-in is available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Doris Campground shower house remains closed due to extensive damage caused by the historic cold temperatures this winter and will be reopened as soon as possible.