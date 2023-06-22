Temporary closure of Indiahoma Road extended Jun 22, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The temporary closure of Indiahoma Road will be extended until Friday.The roadway is closed from the intersection of Indiahoma Road and Oklahoma 49 north of Refuge Headquarters to the French Lake entrance to replace a culvert that has collapsed.Access to French Lake, Dog Run Hollow Trailhead, Post Oak and Treasure Lake will only be available from the south on Indiahoma Road.Further road closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists